Police parade suspected cultist for alleged murder, five others

The Oyo State Police Command has paraded a 32-year-old suspected cult member over alleged murder and five others arrested for various offences, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of fake foreign currency.

The Public Relations Officer of the command and Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Adewale Osifeso, made this known on Friday.

Osifeso said the suspected cultist, who belongs to Eiye Confraternity, was arrested on September 25, 2025 at his home in Moniya over his alleged involvement in the murder of one Ayangbile Oladapo, a rival cult member on July 7, 2025.

He said that operatives from the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit recovered one locally manufactured firearm and three live cartridges from the suspect during the arrest.

He said the suspect admitted to fatally shooting the victim twice before his death at the Abiola area of Moniya and claimed ownership of the recovered firearm.

Commenting on the suspect arrested allegedly in possession of fake currency, the command’s spokesman said that the monitoring unit during a patrol in Oyo town on September 26 around 8pm intercepted him.

He said that the suspect was known for utilising counterfeit foreign currencies to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

Osifeso said that 140 notes of counterfeit US dollars and 41 notes of counterfeit pound sterling were found in the vehicle of the suspect during a search.

“During interrogation, the suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory account regarding the origin of the foreign currencies but admitted to using them as bait to defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

He said that investigation was underway to determine the source of the counterfeit currencies and as well identify other members of the criminal organisation.

The police spokesman also paraded two suspected armed robbers commonly referred to as one-chance car robbers, operating between Iwo Road and Ojoo area of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports exhibits recovered from all the six paraded suspects include three cars, one locally made gun, and three live cartridges among others.