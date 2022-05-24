Police parade seven suspects over alleged homicide in Niger

The police command in Niger Tuesday paraded seven suspects over alleged culpable homicide and other crimes committed in different parts of the state.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s Public Relations Officer, announced this while presenting the suspects to newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Minna.

Abiodun said that on May 19, one Hussaini Ibrahim, 4, of Angwan Hausawa area of Lapai, was reportedly missing and on May 20, information was received that one Mubarak Yunusa of Magaji primary school area was sighted with a sack moving toward a stream in the area.

He explained following the information, the police operatives attached to Lapai Division arrested the said Mubarak Yunusa.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he dumped a body, packaged in a sack in a river within Lapai area and that the sack was given to him by his shop landlord one Emanuel Okuagba, 43, who resides in Lapai.

“Mubarak led a team of policemen to the river where a decomposed body of the missing boy, concealed in a bag was recovered and taken to General Hospital, Lapai for autopsy,” he said.

He also said that on May 21, the police operatives attached to Chanchaga Division arrested one Lawal Abubakar, 16, of Kasuwan-Gwari, Minna.

“The suspect was arrested at Chanchaga cemetery when he attempted to exhume a body.

“During interrogation, he confessed to have conspired with one Salisu of the same address, presently at large, to get body parts and cloth of a body from the cemetery for N5,000.

“He equally engaged in a similar act last year at Bosso cemetery where he exhumed and removed four fingers of a body. He confessed further that he was sent by one Sadiq to get the fingers and was paid N3,000,” he alleged.

Abiodun said that based on a tip-off, five suspected syndicate of job scammers were sighted at a hotel in Minna, documenting some applicants for replacement in an establishment.

“On the receipt of this information, police operatives attached to the Intelligence Unit of the command took action and arrested the five suspects.

“They are Patience Adamu of Talba Estate Kpakungu, Minna, Mathew Samson of the same address, Godwin Mathew, Emmanuel David and Peter Samuel.

“During interrogation, Patience confessed that she had contacted more than 10 unsuspecting public since 2020 for a job replacement offer with a payment of N500,000 each person”, he said.

Patience confessed that each of the victims made half payment and to pay the balance after issuing them with an appointment letter.

“However, she claimed to have arranged a fake documentation for the victims as one of them was worrying him for the next stage of the job placement.

“In the course of investigation, more than 50 victims have been discovered to have fallen into this act of job racketeering.

“The public are advised to be wary of job scammers of this nature and avoid desperation in the name of seeking for employment,” he said.

He also said that all the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.