Police parade seven suspected kidnappers, two others for robbery, homicide

The Kwara State Police Command has paraded seven kidnap suspects and two others.

The two others were paraded for suspected armed robbery and culpable homicide on Thursday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Parading the suspects, Commissioner of Police in the state, Paul Odama, said on October 24, one Ibrahim Umar of Oro town in Irepodun Local Government Area reported that his two sons were abducted by armed men.

Odama said: “Soon after the boys were abducted, the father received a phone call from the culprits demanding for N30 million.

“The information got to the police and a team of operatives of the anti-kidnap unit, vigilantes and hunters were dispatched into the bushes around the area on a search-and-rescue mission.

“The effort paid off as the two victims were rescued unhurt and one of the suspects arrested.”

Odama added that on November 3, three assailants stormed the house of one Madaki Saidu, hacked his son to death and kidnapped Saidu and his granddaughter.

He said investigation led to the arrest of the assailants.

Odama added that two other kidnap suspects were arrested over the abduction of a street hawker at Shao in Moro Local Government Area.

He said the phone used to demand for ransom was traced, leading to the arrest.

The Police Commissioner said two others on parade were arrested for alleged conspiracy and armed robbery.

He added that the suspects robbed one PoS operator of N300,000 at gunpoint in Kilanko Area in Ilorin.

He said community members assisted in the arrest of the duo, while a third member escaped with the gun used in the robbery, but would still be arrested.

The suspects would all be charged in court, Odama assured.





