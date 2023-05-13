Police parade Medical Doctor, 12 others for alleged rape

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested 13 crime suspects, including a Medical Director, for offences ranging from rape to armed robbery, cultism and rituals.

The 13 suspects were paraded before newsmen by the Command’s Commissioner, CP Paul Odama, on Friday.

They included the Medical Director of Ayodele Hospital, Sawmill Area, Ilorin, Dr. Ayodele Joseph, who was alleged to have raped his patient, a nurse.

Odama said: “On the 5th of May, one female victim (name withheld), a nurse, reported that she went to Ayodele Hospital at No. 290, Sawmill Area, Lagos Road, Ilorin for surgery.

“The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, one Dr. Ayodele Joseph, during the procedure sedated the patient, which led her to become unconscious.

“Before the sedation, fearing any mishap, the patient activated her telephone and placed it in a vantage position to record the surgery, unknown to the doctor.

“She woke up from sleep after the surgery to find herself fully naked and when viewing the recorded video, she discovered that Joseph had an unlawful sexual intercourse with her while under sedation.

“This same suspect had of recent been arraigned by the Police for the offences of criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and culpable homicide arising from his unprofessional conduct.

“This resulted in the death of one Nneka Akanike in his hospital, under a questionable circumstance, which led to his being charged to court.

“He would be charged to court again for rape after conclusion of investigation.”

In another development, Odama also paraded Olaoye Oladapo, Isaac Idowu and others at large, who were alleged members of a notorious robbery gang terrorising some parts of the state.

He said that the gang had the habit of shooting their victims to death during such operations.

Other suspects, including two females, were accused of belonging to a secret cult and gang of thieves.

They are Aluku Ridwan, Kabiru Fatai, Sa’adu Alubu, Aminah Muhammed and Zainab Lawal.

Odama said the police recovered exhibits, including dried weeds, suspected to be cannabis sativa, some hard drugs suspected to be “ICE” and two knives.

The duo of Adeniyi Wasiu and Habeeb Morufu were also paraded for criminal conspiracy and being in possession of psychotropic drugs and substances.

Also paraded were three suspected ritualists: Mahmud Abdulraheem, Abubakar Bamidele and Odekunle Fawad.

The state police boss said that all the suspects would be arraigned at the end of the ongoing investigations.