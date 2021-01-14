The police on Thursday in Sokoto paraded a 61-year-old man for allegedly being cruel to his biological child.

The suspect, who resides at Rugga Dubu Village in Dange/Shuni LGA of Sokoto State, was accused of constantly beating his 11-year-old son.

The Public Relations Officer of Zone 10 of the Nigeria Police, DSP Bashir Musa, said the suspect also used a rope to tie the child inside a store in his residence.

Musa said the suspect accused the child of possessing jinns and roaming the streets.

Musa added that the suspect starved the boy of food, noting that the case was reported to the police on January 8.

He said that the boy had bruises and his condition attracted the attention of neighbours who supported him with food.

Musa said that good Samaritans posted the boy’s situation on social media platforms, adding that Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa and Human Right Network rescued the boy and reported the case.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court to serve as a deterrent to others.

The suspect, however, told journalists that he did not batter his son.

He admitted tying the boy with a rope.

He said the boy possessed jinns and was fond of leaving his home without the knowledge of the family members.

The boy’s mother, who is reportedly divorced by the suspect when the boy was 16 months old, said she was aware of the alleged maltreatment of her son by the father.

According to her, the suspect’s neighbours, gave her regular information on the boy’s situation.

She said that her efforts to get the child’s custody failed.