Following the clash on Sunday between members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and operatives of the Department of State Services, the Enugu State Police Command has paraded the five suspects arrested in connection with the incident.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the command in Enugu, the Commissioner, Ahmed Abdurraman, disclosed that operatives of the DSS were on an official assignment before they were intercepted by members of the proscribed body, allegedly carrying out their routine marshal art training at Community Secondary School, Emene.

Abdurrahman explained that it took the combined effort of the Police, Army and other security agencies to rescue one out of the two abducted DSS personnel.

It was alleged that some of the fleeing suspects made away with firearms belonging to the DSS.

The spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, on Sunday said two operatives were killed during the attack.