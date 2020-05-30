The Plateau State Police Command has paraded one John Ladong of Gero community of Jos South Local Government Area of the state for personating as a Captain of the Nigeria Army.

Edward Egbuka, the Commissioner in charge of the command, paraded the suspect before newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

The commissioner explained that the suspect was arrested and handed over to the police by operatives of “Operation Safe Haven,” a special task force maintaining peace in the state.

Egbuka explained that the suspect, who was arrested on May 18 at Riyom, was also putting on a full army camouflage uniform and driving an army coloured Peugeot 206 vehicle.

He said: “After arrest, the personnel of OPSH transferred the suspect and handed him over to our Area Command in Bukuru.

“Upon interrogation, it was established that suspect was not a military personnel.”

Egbuka said 15 sets of Army and Air Force uniforms, 15 sim cards, two pairs of military boots, one jack knife, and other items were found in the suspect’s possession.

The commissioner said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Speaking to NAN, the suspect regretted his act and pleaded that justice be tampered with mercy.

He also confessed that he was once a personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, but was dismissed from service as a Lance Corporal for mutiny.