Police parade eight suspected car thieves, recover stolen items

The FCT Police Command, on Tuesday, paraded eight suspects who allegedly specialised in stealing vehicles and engaging in other criminal activities within the nation’s capital.

Parading the suspects in Abuja, the FCT Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday, revealed that the different measures put in place by the command in recent times had led to the recovery of a total of 88 stolen items.

According to him, the items recovered included 75 laptops of different models, seven cars, two locally fabricated pistols, one projector, four master keys used for stealing vehicles.

Sunday said that the command has massively deployed personnel to flash points within and around the FCT, which included stop-and-search operations, vehicle and foot patrols and constant raids on black spots, especially hard drugs joints.

“Furthermore, the command has continued to improve upon its community policing strategies by regular engaging the community to provide actionable intelligence for proactive policing.

“At this juncture, I want to sound a note of warning to criminal elements within the FCT to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Sunday again reiterated the ban on tinted vehicle glasses and covered number plates within the Federal Capital Territory, as violators would be prosecuted accordingly.

The FCT police boss appealed to FCT residents to be more security conscious and provide timely information in case of emergency to the police.