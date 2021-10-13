Police parade 76 suspects for various crimes in Borno

Police in Borno on Wednesday in Maiduguri paraded 76 suspects who were arrested within the past one month.

Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested for various offences ranging from conspiracy, culpable homicide, and armed robbery to abduction.

HE said some were arrested for kidnapping, rape, forgery, theft and being in possession of dangerous weapon.

The commissioner, who assumed office one month ago, reiterated his commitment to continue to apply technology in the fight against crime for maximum result.

“I assure the general public of operating a technologically-based policing as well as unrelenting efforts to ensure the protection of lives and properties while maintaining law and order in the state.

“Activities of crime merchants who are desperate to make a living at the expense of law-abiding and hardworking people of the state will not be tolerated.

“It is gladdening to note that within just a month of my arrival as the Commissioner of Police, the Command has made a breakthrough in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state,’’ Umar said.

He solicited public support and cooperation for the police for more results.