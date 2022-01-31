Police parade 37 suspects linked to bandit kingpin, Bello Turji

The Sokoto State Police Command has paraded 37 suspected bandits and 20 other criminals alongside recovered cache of weapons.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Zaki Ahmed, paraded the suspects when he addressed newsmen.

Ahmed said the suspects have confessed to having links with notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

According to him, the arrest followed the raiding of bandits camps in three local government areas in the state by operatives of Operation Sahara Storm.

He listed the LGAs as Illela, Rabah and Goronyo, where 23 suspected bandits were also killed.

He added that no fewer than 32 AK-47 rifles, two Rocket Propelled Grenade launchers, one rocket launcher, 1,412 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition and 1,200 rounds of AA live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Other exhibits included four locally made pistols and one Barreta pistol, four operational vehicles, 33 live cartridges and three AK-47 magazines.

Ahmed added: “All the suspects were linked to the notorious bandit leader, Turji, and they all confessed to their complicity in the crime of banditry.”

He added that investigation is on and the suspects would be charged soon.