Police parade 20 suspects in Gombe over alleged criminal offences

The Gombe State Police Command has paraded 20 suspects over alleged criminal offences committed within the past seven days.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar, paraded the suspects before news men on Wednesday.

Abubakar told newsmen in Gombe that the suspects were arrested through police collaboration with the public.

He said the police in the state remain committed towards effectively tackling crime.

The police spokesman listed the crimes committed by the suspects as armed robbery, theft, conspiracy, trespassing, attempt to commit homicide and illegal possession of arms.

He said that apart from those arrested, 12 other persons were already on the police wanted list as a result the crimes.

Abubakar said the command would continue to partner members of the public to gather intelligence that would uncover crime.

He said: “Our collaboration with the public is yielding results.

“This kind of synergy will help us to reduce crime in the state.”

He said items recovered from the suspects included a motorcycle, four cutlasses, two knives, two fabricated master keys and one HP laptop.

Others were two itel keypad handset phones, one constructed axe, wrappers, one Dane gun, two knives and one constructed cranky.

The Police Public Relations Officer assured residents of the command’s commitment to rid the state of criminals.

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court after police investigations.