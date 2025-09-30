Police order probe into death of Arise Television reporter

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Arise Television News Anchor/Reporter, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeh said the deceased tragically lost her life during an armed robbery incident at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja in the early hours of Monday.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, CP Ajao Adewale, had described the incident as a cruel and senseless act that had no place in a sane society.

She added: “To this end, the CP has ordered a discreet and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“He has further directed the deployment of intelligence and operational assets to identify, track, and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.”

Adeh pledged that justice would be served in the matter and pledged the commitment of the command to public safety and the prevention of similar occurrences.

She enjoined the public to support ongoing investigations by providing timely and useful information to the police.

She urged the public to always ensure they raised prompt alarm in every suspicious situation with a view to denying criminals the opportunity to carry out their evil plans.

She said the CP had extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late journalist.