The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives intercepted and killed a marauding bandit and recovered AK-47 assault rifle from him in Giwa Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The Command’s Public Relations officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the incident to newsmen in a statement.

Jalige said on March 11 at about 12:30am, Police operatives from the Kaduna State Police Command on routine patrol along Kaya Road-Patika District, Giwa LGA, intercepted some groups of armed bandits on a heinous mission, engaged them in a fierce gun battle and successfully repelled them.

“In the process, one bandit was killed and his AK-47 assault weapon with two rounds of 7.2mm live ammunition recovered,” Jalige said.

He explained that the doggedness, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the Operatives made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degrees of bullets wounds.

The corpse of the neutralised bandit has been deposited at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, while a manhunt for the fleeing bandits is being intensified.

“The Command has called on members of the Communities within the said axis to be watchful and report any suspicious person, with injuries to the nearest Police formation,” Jalige said.