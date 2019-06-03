The unrelenting efforts of Operatives of the Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), Special Tactical Squad, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and the Special Forces attached to Operation Puff Adder have resulted in the dismantling on May 25, 2019 of a four-man international arms-smuggling syndicate.



The criminal gang operates between parts of North Africa, the Sahel region and West African Countries.

A total of 6,000 AK47 live ammunition were recovered from them.

The four-man syndicate comprises: Ojoomo Olugbenga, 45, native of Akure Central, Ondo State; Oladimeji Adeogun, 50, native of Ido LGA of Oyo State; Habib Musibau, 24, native of Oluyole LGA of Oyo State; and Thomas Olumuyiwa, 54, native of Ado-Odo Ota LGA of Ogun State.



They were arrested at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border in Saki area of Oyo State.

Investigation, according to Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, revealed that the syndicate specialised in smuggling small arms, light weapons and ammunition from North Africa through the Sahel region and supplying same to their criminal partners – kidnappers, armed robbers, political thugs and other criminal elements – in Nigeria and other West African countries.



In addition, another set of 24 AK47 rifles, four pump action guns, 11 Dane guns, 10 English Pistols, Two single barrel guns, one set of army camouflage uniform and 22 live cartridges were recovered from other criminal gangs in different parts of the country.



A total of 38 suspects were arrested for their different roles in various criminal operations ranging from kidnapping to armed robbery, banditry and cattle rustling.



The Inspector General of Police, M.A. Adamu, while appreciating the general public for providing useful information to the Police, has commended his men for this and many other feats as he re-assuredf the nation that the Police will continually work round the clock along with other security agencies towards ensuring improved border security, control of arms proliferation and combating kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the country.