Police open portal for recruitment of Constables, Specialists

The Police Recruitment Board says its online portal for the recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force will be opened for application on October 15.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the online application portal would be opened for application for six weeks, starting from October 15.

He said prospective applicants would be required to complete the online application forms and submit same within the specified period via: www.apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng

According to him, applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and must possess the National Identification Number with a minimum of five credits in not more than two sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

He said that the applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age for general duty and between 18 and 28 years of age for specialists.

Adejobi said the applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit, and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m tall for female, with not less than 34 inches expanded chest measurement for male.

He also said that applicants must be free from any financial embarrassment and not convicted of any criminal offence.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, added: “The available Specialised Fields include Medical Assistant, Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEW), Veterinary Assistant with relevant certificate in Animal Health/Livestock and Band Section.

“Others are Communications/Info-Tech Specialist, Driver/Mechanic, Marine, Plumbers. Masons, Painters, Tilers, Electricians, Welders and Carpenters.”

He said that the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, urged applicants to exercise vigilance and caution throughout the application process.

He also cautioned the applicants against activities of fraudsters and individuals who would attempt to exploit the recruitment process for personal gains.