Police on ‘Stop and Search’ recover guns, ammunition from tricycle

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have recovered one pump-action gun, one locally-made long gun, three locally-made cut-to-size guns and 18 rounds of live cartridges from fleeing criminal suspects in Warri area of the state.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement he issued on Saturday.

Edafe said: “On the 17th of November, 2022 at about 2200hrs, police operatives attached to Ebrumede Division, while on stop-and-search duty along DSC Expressway, Warri, sighted a tricycle with registration number: EFR 175 VK, conveying two occupants heading towards the police checking point.

“The operatives flagged down the tricycle for a routine check. Surprisingly, the two occupants of the tricycle jumped out and escaped from the scene, abandoning the tricycle.

“On searching the tricycle, one pump-action gun, one locally-made long gun, three locally-made cut-to-size guns, and 18 rounds of live cartridges were recovered.”





