Police officer’s son who allegedly killed his brother dies in hospital

A 26-year-old man, identified as Daniel, who allegedly killed his younger brother, Emmanuel, at Onigbara river in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has reportedly died.

It was gathered that the siblings were sons of a well-known and respected police officer in the community.

Daniel was said to have died in the hospital from the severe injuries he sustained during a mob attack.

A resident of the community, who preferred anonymity, said that the suspect was apprehended shortly after the crime and beaten to pulp by angry mob before he was rescued by the police.

“He was later hospitalised but was unable to recover from the mob injuries and later died in the hospital,” the source said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the death of the suspect in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

“Yes, the suspect died in the hospital but the Commissioner of Police has ordered the dragnet to the community to arrest those culpable of the mob attack.

“Anyone found culpable will be arrested and face the law,” Ayanlade said.

NAN reports that the tragic incident occurred on Monday evening during an altercation between the two brothers.

