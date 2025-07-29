Police officer’s son beheads 15-year-old brother for alleged ritual in Ondo

Tragedy struck Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State as a 26-year-old man, identified as Daniel, allegedly beheaded his 15-year-old brother, Emmanuel, for ritual purposes.

Both victims were sons of a senior police officer serving in the community. In swift retaliation, irate youths in the area reportedly lynched Daniel after discovering the gruesome act.

The horrific incident, which occurred on Monday evening, has plunged the agrarian community into shock and mourning.

According to a local resident, Roland Akinkunmi, the elder brother had lured Emmanuel to the banks of the Origbara River, a secluded area in the community, before carrying out the act.

“An indigene of the town who was trying to cross the river saw Daniel trying to conceal a human head in a black bag,” Akinkunmi recounted.

“I was at the palace when I heard people shouting from the direction of the Origbara River. When I arrived, I saw Daniel holding a severed head. At first, I didn’t realize it was his brother’s — I was in shock.”

Akinkunmi added that while the two siblings had reportedly argued earlier in the day, the motive behind the murder appears to go beyond a simple quarrel.

“Some neighbours mentioned that the brothers had a disagreement, but no one expected this. In this town, anyone who sheds blood for rituals or any reason is usually exposed. We are devastated.”

Residents say the family is not originally from the community but have lived there peacefully until now.

The incident has sparked fear and unrest among locals, many of whom are struggling to come to terms with the brutality of the crime.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the state Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation,” she said.

“The Ondo State Police Command assures residents that no stone will be left unturned in uncovering the truth behind this tragic incident.”

Post Views: 22