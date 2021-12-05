Police Officers arrested for attacking female LASTMA official

According to available information, the female LASTMA official, simply identified as Davids, was attacked weekend.

She was said to have been attacked by the policemen, who are attached to Area ‘C’ Command in Surulere, who were plying one-way in Yaba area of the state in a tricycle.

Reacting to the incident, the Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned the act of indiscipline.

Odumosu said the Command under his watch will not tolerate any act of indiscipline from any cop.

He said the police officers will be properly investigated and served their punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.