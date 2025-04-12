Police Officer stabs man over girlfriend

An Officer serving with the Ekiti State Police Command has stabbed the father of a man who had an altercation with his girlfriend.

The development was confirmed by the command, which also revealed that the officer had been taken into custody for trial.

According to the daughter of the man who was stabbed in a viral video seen on Friday, the incident occurred in Ise-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The daughter said: “He went on to stab my dad with his fellow police officer because his girlfriend was arguing with my brother at school.

“They went to our house to deal with my brother, but on getting there, they didn’t meet my brother; they met my dad and elder brother.”

The spokesperson of the Ekiti State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Abutu Sunday, said in a statement on Friday that the Commissioner, CP Joseph Eribo, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and carry out a thorough investigation.

Sunday said: “The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, upon noticing the complaint, directed the DC CID to take over the case and ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.

“Meanwhile, the officer in question has been taken into custody for investigation and other necessary actions.

“The command is calling on everyone, especially the family members of the victim, to be calm, as nothing short of justice will be delivered in this case as soon as possible.”

