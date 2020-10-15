A Chief Superintendent of Police, Francis Erhabor, and seven other youths, on Thursday received different awards in the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)’s 20th Anniversary National Competition.

The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said at the presentation of the award to awardees in Lagos that Erhabor was among the 17 public servants nominated for the Public Service Integrity Award.

Owasanoye said that the public servants were nominated by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

“The ICPC’s 20th Anniversary Committee shortlisted the nominations to only five and background checks were conducted on them, including obtaining testimonies of community and religious leaders about them.

“At the end of the exercise, the 48 years old Police CSP, who is a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) ‘D’ Division, Itam, Uyo in Akwa Ibom, and 54 years old Malam Hamza Buwai of National Boundary Commission emerged the overall winners.

“The two icons of integrity had at various times turned down bribe offers and frustrated efforts by the unscrupulous elements in the public service to siphon public funds,” he said.

While congratulating other awardees, Owasanoye said the essay and music competition were targeting at Nigerian Youths in the society.

“It aimed at inculcating sound moral values in the youth, while the third activity was aimed at rewarding honesty, to motivate and show the world that integrity pays.

“The commission did not organise competitions for the fun of it.

“The import of these competitions was to reduce corruption by inculcating sound moral values in young Nigerians to grow up as good citizens who believe in honesty.

“It is also to motivate public officials to develop zero tolerance for corruption and see why they should imbibe honesty and hard work, rather than collecting bribes and cutting corners,” he said.

On mode of selecting winners, the chairman said the commission received 1,114 for both Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, out of which 679 met the basic criteria set for the competition.

“The marking by WAEC produced six frontliners for each category, the 12 successful students were invited to the nearest ICPC offices where they rewrote the scripts on different topics.

“Mr Daniel Matilda of Topgrade Senior Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos, and Favour Chiekeze of Mountain Crest High School, Owerri, emerged the first best of the two categories,” he said.

The ICPC chief said that 895 entries were received online on music and a panel of 8 pre-judges shortlisted 100.

“A three-member panel, consisting of Jeremiah Gyang, Ige Kadu and Akande Abolore (a.k.a 9ice), further shortlisted the 100 to 10 finalists.

“After said and done, Master Opeyemi Adeboye from Kwara State emerged the best of the 10 participants,” he said.

Owasanoye said the best winners in the three major events were personally honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on September 28.

The chairman said that various prizes, ranging from cash to laptops, plaques and certificates were presented to them.

Also, Olubukola Balogun, Board member of ICPC, commended the winners of the essay and music competition.

Balogun urged the winners to continue to engage their energy positively.

One of the winners in the music competition, Martins Ozobua, commended the commission for providing avenue for youths to compete.

Ozobua charged other agencies of the government to emulate the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the chairman of the commission presented an award to the 1st runner-up in music, Ayodeji Oluwatunmidele, Aderemi Adeniji and Martins Ozobua.