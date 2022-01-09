Police Officer: I stole Inspector’s pistol, sold it to DJ, cultist

A 38-year-old Traffic Warden of the Nigeria Police, Haruna Yusuf, has confessed in an interview with The Nation that he stole the service pistol of an Inspector of Policer and sold it first to a Disc Jockey and then a cultist.

The Police Officer was arrested by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team in Osogbo, Osun State.

Speaking with The Nation at the headquarters of the Osun State Police Command, the suspect said: “I am Haruna Yusuf, a Traffic Warden Police Officer attached to Omu-Aran Police Divisional Headquarters, Kwara State Command.

“I am 38 years old.

“I joined the Force on June 1st, 2008.

“I am now a Sergeant.

“I was arrested by the IRT team in November 2021 after they arrested a leader of the Aye Confraternity who had been terrorising residents of Kwara and Osun States.

Confessing that he has links with cultists, Yusuf said: “In January 2019, I stole an English Berretta Pistol from Inspector Ehigimetor Ileso in a police station in Omu-Aran.

“I don’t know what came over me.

“I sold it to a Disk Jockey named Chukwudi Eze for N47,000.

“When the matter became messy for the Inspector, I could not tell my colleagues because of the circumstances that surrounded the matter.

“I kept quiet and the Inspector was later dismissed.

“He died as a result of his dismissal of the missing pistol.”

Yusuf explained that he was arrested after the gun was sold to another person.

He said: “Chukwudi sold the gun to another person at the rate of N180,000.

“I learnt that he sold it to one Tajudeen Hammed, AKA Rector, who is a member of Aye Confraternity.

“I sold a locally made pistol to him at the rate of N40,000, making N20,000 gain.”