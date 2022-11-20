Police Officer hit by stolen vehicle during chase

A police officer was struck down by a stolen car as he deployed a stinger along a busy Birmingham road. The officer was injured after a chase.

Traffic officers spotted the stolen Ford Fiesta, which failed to stop, and a chase sparked on Weoley Castle streets just after 11:30pm on Friday night (November 18).

One of the officers was deploying a stinger when he was hit by the car on the junction of Long Nuke Road and Shenley Lane.

The pursuit continued, and officers were able to bring the stolen car to a safe stop, police said.

Two men were arrested from inside.

Both men, aged 32 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remain in custody for questioning.

The injured officer was taken to hospital to be treated for a number of fractures.

He remains in hospital and is being supported, police said.

West Midlands Police has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch, quoting log 4373 of November 18.

In the wake of the incident, the force said: “Vehicle crime is a top priority for us.

“We set up a dedicated Vehicle Crime Taskforce in response to rising levels of car theft across the region.

“We charged a man earlier this week after more than 60 cars were stolen, thanks to work carried out by the taskforce.”





