The Police Command in Lagos has dismissed and ordered prosecution of one Sgt. Eze Aiwansoba for firing at, and attempting to kill his lady friend, Joy Ndubueze.

The State Police Command’s spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that the incident happened on Oct. 8, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

The affected policeman was attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja at the time of the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for a room trial of the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal.

“The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated Feb. 2, 2021.

“After his dismissal, Ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311, dated February 3, 2021,” the statement read.

CSP Adejobi said in the statement that the Director of Public Prosecution recommended that the ex-police sergeant be charged for attempted murder.

He said the suspect was subsequently charged to Yaba Magistrates’ Court on Feb. 9, adding that the CP had vowed to punish any erring police officer.

“The State CID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice which was eventually replied.

“It noted that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted murder, contrary to Section 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The ex-sergeant was charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba, on Feb. 9, 2021 with attempted murder of Joy Ndubueze and the case is still on,” he said.

The CP assured the public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished as the command will not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism in all areas, it said.