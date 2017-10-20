Police officer attached to ex-IGP allegedly assaults disconnection team of Eko Disco

A Mobile Police officer attached to the residence of retired Inspector General of Police, Dikko Abubakar, has allegedly assaulted a disconnection team from Eko Electricity Distribution Company.
Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications in EKEDC, said in a statement that the incident occurred around noon on Thursday when members of the team were on their lawful duty in the residence.
Idemudia said one of the team members, Dele Ogundele, sustained injuries with his left leg broken in the process.
He said that the police sergeant had been arrested and currently at Club Road Police Station in Ikoyi for interrogations while the Ogundele had been referred to one of the company’s referral hospital.
The general manager said the company would ensure that the law takes its course in the alleged assault.
Idemudia, however, appealed to consumers to desist from attacking its staff on their lawful duties as nobody is above the law.
When contacted, Mustapha Naabba, the Divisional Police Officer, Ikoyi Division, confirmed the arrest, but refused to speak further on the issue on phone.
