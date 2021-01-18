RelatedPosts No Content Available

Operatives of the Elekahia Police Division on Sunday arrested a Police Sergeant, Ibrahim Odege, and one other person involved in armed robbery at Elekahia Housing Estate.

A press statement issued at the weekend by the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Nnmadi Omoni, said the two suspects were robbing people and dispossessing them of their valuables when they were arrested.

Omoni said the timely arrival of the police led to the arrest of the two armed robbers whom he said were later identified as Sergeant Ibrahim Odege attached to the Operations Department of the Rivers Police Command and one Sampson Inomoghe from Nembe in Bayelsa State, but resides at Rumuokwrushi in Obio/Akpor LGA.

He said the duo were arrested at the scene of crime with three different handsets belonging to their victims and one locally made Bareta Pistol.

He said one of the victims, Doris Elechi, identified them as those that robbed her of her Tecno handset, which is one of the exhibits recovered.

He said the suspects confessed to have carried out robbery attacks among other revelations.

Omoni added that the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph G. Mukan, condemned the act and ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects and exhibits to the State Criminal Investigation Department for Investigation.

He appealed to the public to increase their security consciousness and report any suspicious character and movement around them to the Police.

Daily Trust.