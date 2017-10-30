Police officer arrested over alleged rape of minor in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a Police officer, Bara’u Garba, who allegedly abducted and defiled a 14-year-old girl.

The Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, said at a news conference in Awka on Monday that the incident occurred recently.

According to Garba, the suspect abducted the minor near her residence at Hausa Quarters, Asaba and kept her in custody for two days at Okpoko in Onitsha.

He said the suspect was attached to Mobile Squadron in Sokoto, but deployed to Anambra State on special duty.

Garba said: “The erring police officer was arrested and detained accordingly and is currently facing police internal disciplinary procedures.

“The suspect confessed to have seen the girl wandering about in Asaba because she had lost the money with which she was sent on an errand by her parents.

“He used the opportunity to lure and keep her in his custody, but denied having carnal knowledge of her.

“However, we will soon confirm whether he had carnal knowledge of the minor or not because investigation is ongoing, while the minor is also undergoing medical examination.

“I can assure the public that the Corporal will be arraigned as soon as the criminal investigation is concluded.”

Garba said the arrest followed an allegation leveled against the suspect at a police station, but said that the action did not reflect the core values and ethics of the Nigeria Police Force.

He assured that justice would be done in the matter.