Police officer, 22 others killed by armed herdsmen in Benue State

A Police Officer and 22 others have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack by armed herdsmen on Gbeji community and a Police Station in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state.

The killings were confirmed by the Chairman of Ukum LGA, Kartyo Tyoumbur, and the Benue State Police Command.

According to the information made available to newsmen by Tyoumbur, 12 other persons, including women, were left with serious machete cuts.

Tyoumbur said: “The attack was clearly unprovoked.

“And as of now, 18 corpses have been recovered from the community and deposited in the mortuary.

“Also, 12 others were brutally macheted.

|They are receiving treatment in a public hospital at Afia.

“And among them were several women who were badly macheted.

“Among the dead is a policeman who was on duty at the Police Station in Gbeji when the attack occurred.

“They attacked the Police Station as well.

“Though the attack was probably not to burn it, but the policeman who was on duty was shot dead.

“We are still searching the bushes for more corpses and survivors because the people attacked are predominantly farmers and those in the bushes are yet to be seen.

“I personally visited the scene with security personnel to ascertain the level of damage and the number of those killed.

“When we got there, it was discovered that the attackers, who were Fulani militia, were still around in the bushes.

“The security personnel with me advised that I moved aside with the many people that were with me as it was not safe.

“But my findings is that the people must have come from Tseke, a border community within Nasarawa and Taraba States.

“In fact, we heard that they had their meeting in Kente, another border community in Taraba State, on Tuesday.

“And then on Wednesday morning, around 3am, they attacked our people.

“The first point of attack was a Catholic Church on Gbeji-Anyiin Road, from there they moved into the community and unleashed mayhem on the people.

“It is indeed a sad day for us.”

The Commissioner, Benue State Police Command, CP Wale Abass, confirmed the death of five other persons, who he said were herdsmen.

Abass, who revealed the deployment of more troops, said efforts were on to settle the differences of the warring parties amicably.