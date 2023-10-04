Police obtain detention warrant against Naira Marley, Sam Larry

The Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday, obtained a remand warrant to further detain singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, and a music promoter, Balogun Eletu otherwise known as Sam Larry, beyond the 48 hours constitutional provision, over an ongoing investigation into the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Punch reports.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development on Wednesday during an exclusive telephone interview with Punch correspondent.

While denying reports that the duo were arraigned on Wednesday, Hundeyin said, “They were not arraigned for the case itself; they were taken to court for us to get a remand warrant to enable us to detain them beyond the constitutional 48 hours provision, so that we’re not accused of over-detention. To get the remand warrant, we needed to present the people in court.

“And we indeed got the warrant, but I can’t ascertain the number of days granted yet; I’d make it available to you once I obtain it.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has declared a singer and friend of the deceased Owodunni Ibrahim also known as Prime Boy wanted over his failure to honour invitation regarding the death of Mohbad.