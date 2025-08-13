Police notify public of shooting range exercise

The Ogun State Police Command has notified the public of a planned shooting range exercise for recruit Constables beginning on August 14, 2025 at the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The notice was issued by the spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to Odutola, residents and commuters within and around the area are advised to exercise caution and avoid the marked vicinity during the exercise.

She said: “The Command assures members of the public that strict safety measures have been put in place, and there is no cause for alarm despite the expected fusillades of gunshot sounds.

“The Command seeks the maximum cooperation of all and appreciates the understanding of residents as this important training is conducted to enhance the operational readiness of officers.”

