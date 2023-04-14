Police neutralize two terrorists, repel attack in Katsina 

The Police Command in Katsina said it has neutralised two suspected terrorists while repelling their attack on Danmarke village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the Command, CSP Gambo Isah, Thursday in Katsina, the State’s capital.

He said: “Today, Friday, at about 0130 hours, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK47 rifles, attacked residence of one, Sarkin Fulani at Danmarke village in Dagwarwa District of Kurfi LGA.

“The DPO Kurfi Division, led Police patrol team to the area, engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them”.

He said that operatives of the command recovered two corpses of the bandits neutralised during the operation, motorcycles and some rustled cows.

Isah said that a number of terrorists had been neutralised or escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that search parties were combing the nearby bushes with a view of arresting them or recover their corpses.

He, therefore, urged the people to provide credible intelligence to the police on suspicious movements and persons in their communities.