The Zamfara State police command said its tactical operatives, working with local vigilante group of Hayin Daudu, successfully neutralized 10 bandits on Monday night at Mada axis, in Mada District of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

According to SP Mohammed Shehu, the command’s public relations officer, the police had received a distress call from the village that bandits in large numbers had stormed the area with the intent to attack the villagers.

The bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, engaged the operatives and vigilantes in a gun duel, during which 10 of them were killed while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Shehu said normalcy has been restored in the area, while a rigorous confidence- building patrol has been intensified to forestall further attacks on the communities.

The Commissioner of Police has commended the collaborative efforts of the vigilantes and other partners in crime fighting for their resilience, and urged them to sustain the tempo.