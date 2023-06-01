Police neutralise two wanted terrorists, rescue kidnapped victim

The police said its operatives neutralised two people on the wanted list of the police in Katsina State.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s new Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, on Thursday.

Aliyu said: On May 29, at about 0300hrs, terrorists/bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 riffles, attacked the residence of one Yahaya Usman of Tani village, Bindawa Local Government Area of the state.

“They inflicted a deep knife cut to his head in an attempt to kidnap him.”

Upon receiving the report, Aliyu said the operatives attached to the Bindawa Divisional Police Headquarters led by the Divisional Police Officer promptly responded.

“They engaged the suspected terrorists in a fierce gun duel and successfully foiled the kidnap attempt and rescued the victim,” he said.

Aliyu said two corpses of the suspected terrorists were recovered.

The police, he said, also recovered one AK-47 riffle with five rounds of 7.62mm at the scene belonging to the suspects.

He added: “During the course of investigation, the corpses were later identified to be those of Sani Kokaya and Ummara, all of Kaita local government area of the state.

“They are notorious serrorists/bandits and arm smugglers who have been on the command’s wanted list.”