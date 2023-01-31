Police neutralise two suspects, recover weapons in Delta

The Delta State Police Command says it has neutralised two suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this development to newsmen on Monday in Warri.

Edafe said that the duo were neutralised on Thursday by police operatives attached to the Ovwian/Aladja Police Division.

He explained that the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aliyu Shaba, had received credible information that two dreaded armed robbers and kidnappers were sighted in a club.

He said: “The DPO swiftly mobilised and led police operatives to the club where one of the suspects was arrested.

“The suspect immediately confessed to be a member of an armed robbery and kidnapping gang.

“The suspect, thereafter, led the operatives to their hideout in Udu where the gang members engaged the police in a serious gun duel.

“During the encounter, one of the suspects was neutralised by the operatives.

“The suspect arrested at the club was also fatally wounded in the cross fire while other members of the gang escaped.

“The injured suspect gave up the ghost before he could get to the hospital.

“Manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”

Edafe said one AK47 rifle and 27 rounds of 7.62 ammunition were recovered from the scene.

Similarly, the spokesman said that the command’s Raiders Squad on Saturday recovered an AK47 rifle, a double barrel gun and cartridges during a raid on a suspected cultists hideout behind Oghara Grammar School, Oghara in Ethiope West LGA.

He said that the squad was deployed to Oghara by Ari Ali, the Commissioner of Police in the state.