Police neutralise two suspected terrorists, rescue two victims

The Katsina State Police Command says it neutralised two suspected terrorists and rescued two victims when it repelled a terrorist attack at Tsamiyar Gamzako village in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

Isah said that one AK-47 riffle was also recovered in the process.

He said: “Today, April 21, 2022, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Tsamiyar Gamzako village, Kafur LGA.

“The terrorists kidnapped one HaMa Sanusi, aged 30, and her 15 months old daughter, Aisha Sanusi.

“Consequently, a combined team of Police and vigilante groups were alerted.

“The team blocked, and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel, successfully repelled the terrorists, and neutralised two of them.

“The kidnapped victims were rescued alive unhurt. In the course of scanning the scene, one AK 47 rifle with four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and two locally-fabricated pistols with six rounds of bullets were recovered.

“Some of the terrorists escaped, and fled the scene but search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting the fleeing terrorists.”

Gambo added that the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Idrisu Dabban-Dauda, commended and appreciated the efforts of the police and vigilante groups in repelling the terrorists.

Isah said: “He assured members of the public that the police will continue to deal decisively with recalcitrant terrorists until they are all brought to book.

“Dabban-Dauda urged them to please continue to cooperate with security agencies by giving out useful information on the criminals.”