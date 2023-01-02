Police neutralise terrorist, repel attack on Katsina community

Security operatives in Katsina have neutralized a suspected terrorist, while repelling their attack on Magamar-Jibia, in Jibia Local Government Area of the North Western state.

Katsina Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, stated this in a statement issued in Katsina, the capital city Monday.

“Today Monday, January 2, 2023 at about 0430 hours, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked a police nipping point at Magama-Hirji junction, along Jibia – Katsina road.

“The policemen engaged the terrorists into a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them,” he said.

He said that one of the terrorists was neutralized, and one AK 47 rifle was recovered with four magazines containing 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifles.

The PPRO added that money and other exhibits were also recovered after the encounter.

According to him, many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot injuries, adding that two policemen sustained injuries during the encounter.

Isah revealed that the injured policemen were taken to Jibia hospital for treatment and had already been discharged.

He further disclosed that search parties were still combing the area with a view to arresting or recovering more dead bodies of the suspected terrorists.