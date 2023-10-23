Police neutralise suspected IPOB/ESN member, recover firearm, ammunition

The Enugu State Police Command said it had neutralised an alleged member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

The Command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, made this known on Sunday.

Ndukwe stated that the feat was achieved during a gun duel between police operatives and “subversive criminals” at Igbele village by Amachala Road, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

He also stated that the incident happened at about 10:45pm on October 21.

He listed the recovered items to include one pump action gun loaded with four live cartridges, three expended cartridges, objects suspected to be amulets, and yellow-colour beret from the neutralised suspect.

He said: “In pursuance of the policing strategies devised by the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, to rid the state of unrepentant criminals, police operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division; NPF Special Forces and Neighbourhood Watch Group neutralised a suspected IPOB/ESN member.

“The feat is consequent upon the operatives’ swift response to credible information on the wanton criminal activities of the renegades, who, in their numbers, blocked the road and opened fire on them.

“The police operatives, however, tactically returned fire at a superior level, leaving many other members of the subversive criminal group escaping with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.”

The police spokesman stated that the police boss in the state had commended the team for a job well done.

Ndukwe further stated that the Commissioner of Police also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant criminals in the state.

“The commissioner also entreats citizens of the state to continue to support the police,” he added.