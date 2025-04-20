Police neutralise suspected armed robber, recover weapons in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has neutralised a suspected armed robber and recovered one beretta pistol at Kamba town in Dandi Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson for the command, CSP, Nafi’u Abubakar, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

He said that the effort was part of the command’s sustained tireless efforts to rid the state of all forms of banditry and other heinous crimes.

Abubakar said: “On April 19, at about 2am, a gang of unknown hoodlums numbering about four, armed with sophisticated weapons, barricaded Marina road, Kamba District of Dandi LGA of Kebbi State, with intention to rob commuters plying the road.

“On receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Kamba, immediately mobilized a combined team of policemen and hunters to the scene and engaged the suspects in a gun duel.

“As a result, one yet to be identified armed robber was successfully neutralised, one Beretta pistol with three rounds of live ammunition were also recovered at the scene, while several others escaped into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds.”

Abubakar added that a combined team of security personnel were aggressively combing the nearby bushes and all the identified bandit’s routes in the area with a view to arrest the fleeing perpetrators and recover more dead bodies and weapons.

He said: “In the light of the above, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bello Sani had commended the bravery and professionalism displayed by the Kamba Divisional Police Officer, his men and hunters.

“The CP, as well, reiterated the Command’s sustained onslaught against banditry and other heinous crimes in the state.

“CP, Sani also commended the efforts of members of the public for reporting the incident promptly.

“He urged the good people of the state to always be vigilant and continue to report any suspicious movement to the nearest Police station for swift response.”

