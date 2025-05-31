Police neutralise notorious kidnap kingpin in Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have neutralised a notorious kidnap kingpin believed to be responsible for several abductions and killings across the state.

Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Iringe-Koko said the suspect, David Kamalu, was killed during a gun battle with police operatives.

She explained that the incident took place during a raid on a criminal hideout in Rumuodogo One community, Emohua Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

She said: “The operation at the criminal hideout commenced at about 1 a.m., following days of intensive intelligence gathering on Kamalu, who was popularly known as ‘M-Kaze’.

“During the raid, our operatives encountered heavy armed resistance from members of Kamalu’s gang, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

“In the ensuing shootout, Kamalu was neutralised, while several other gang members fled with varying degrees of bullet wounds.”

Iringe-Koko described the deceased as a high-value target, reputed for allegedly masterminding multiple kidnappings of innocent citizens.

She also accused Kamalu of the brutal murder and beheading of a local security operative, known as Alete, alias Hunter Commander, in January.

According to her, the suspect was also linked to several high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies targeting both Emohua residents and commuters travelling along the East-West Road.

She added: “Owing to his heinous crimes and his leadership of a violent kidnapping syndicate, the then Chairman of Emohua LGA had placed a bounty on Kamalu’s head.

“The bounty underscored the grave threat he posed to the peace and security of the LGA.”

Iringe-Koko confirmed that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other gang members who escaped during the raid.

She urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any individuals with gunshot wounds to the nearest security agency.

Items recovered during the raid included a pump-action shotgun, two live cartridges, and various charms reportedly used by the kidnappers for protection and intimidation.

