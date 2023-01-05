Police neutralise bandit, rescue kidnapped victim in Malumfashi

The Police in Katsina State have neutralised a bandit and rescued a kidnapped victim in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

SP Gambo Isah, the police spokesperson, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that on Thursday at about 02:00 hours, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles had invaded Karfi village.

Isah said that the terrorists attacked the house of one Kabir Sule and abducted him.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Malumfashi led a combined team of police and vigilance groups to the area and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

During the encounter, he said, “the team neutralised one of the terrorists and rescued the victim unhurt.”

Isah said that search parties were still combing the area with a view to arresting other injured terrorists or recovering their dead bodies.