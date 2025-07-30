Police nab woman for killing, dismemberment of pregnant nurse in Anambra

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old woman, Somtochukwu Nwafor, for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of a pregnant nurse in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest, made on July 25, 2025, was facilitated by members of the Umueri village in the Ogbunike community, the police said in a statement.

This was after the victim’s mutilated remains were found dumped in a soakaway pit days earlier, sparking public outrage and fear.

Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and eventual arrest in a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to Ikenga, the suspect confessed to being the girlfriend of the prime suspect, one Chiemerie Elobisi, who is currently on the run.

She also admitted to being called in after the crime to clean up the blood and further revealed that the body parts were sold to native doctors involved in ritual practices.

The statement said: “The Anambra State Police Command leveraging on the assistance of the Umueri village, Ogbunike community members on 25th July 2025 arrested one female suspect, Somtochukwu Nwafor aged 24 years.

“The arrest is in connection with the gruesome murder of a pregnant nurse, whose mutilated body was recently discovered in a soakaway pit at Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being the girlfriend of the prime suspect one Chiemerie Obika Elobisi from the same village, but currently at large.

“She stated that she was called by the suspect to clean the blood stains after the victim was murdered. She further revealed how they sell the body parts to different evil native doctors in the area.

“Also, preliminary information shows that the victim, a trained nurse, was lured by the murderer to his house under the guise of seeking medication.

“Given the information from the suspect, Operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in the early hours of 29th July 2025, burst a shrine of an identified native doctor, Nwafor Chibunna Ofornwatadile from Itima Amawa Village, Ogbunike and recovered suspected human body parts, concealed in cellophane (nylon) bags.

“However, the Command has launched a manhunt for the prime suspect, along with the suspected receivers and collaborators.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, described the act as “inhumane, criminal, and an affront to public morality and the sanctity of life,” assuring the public that a full investigation is ongoing. A manhunt has been launched for Elobisi and other accomplices involved in the killing and trafficking of human parts.

The CP urged anyone with useful information to come forward, assuring that informants’ identities would be fully protected.

