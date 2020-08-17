A 32-year-old man simply identified as Murtala Dare has been arrested by police in Lokoja, Kogi State for allegedly killing his friend during a scuffle.

Spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Aya, told newsmen on Monday in Lokoja that the suspect was arrested at a hideout in the early hours of Monday.

Aya said Dare, a welder, killed his friend, Lukman, at Jackies area in Lokoja at about 9pm on August 16.

According to him, Dare and Lukman were hanging out in the area alongside other fun seekers when an argument led to an exchange of blows between the two friends.

However, Dare was said to have overpowered Lukman, smashed him to the ground and brought out a knife with which he was said to have slaughtered his friend.

Other people around were said to have immediately called in policemen from the nearby ‘A’ Division headquarters, but Dare fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

Aya said the manhunt launched by policemen later yielded result when Dare was apprehended in a house where he was hiding.

The police spokesman said investigation into the incident had commenced, adding that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.