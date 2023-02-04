Police nab two transacting counterfeit redesigned Naira

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have nabbed two male suspects possessing, transacting and selling counterfeited redesigned N1,000 notes within a council area in Enugu State.

This was made known in a statement issued by the spokesman of the Command, Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday.

The suspects were in possession of counterfeited 180 pieces of the Central Bank of Nigeria newly-redesigned N1,000 notes, with face value of N180,000.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved when police operatives serving in Igbo-Eze South Division of the Command acted on credible information on February 2 at about 9:05pm.

He said that the police operatives arrested Joseph Chinenye, 39, and Onyeka Ezeja, 29, both male, and respectively of Iheakpu-Awka in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area and Onicha village in Enugu-Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA.

He added: “Preliminary investigation shows, among other things, that the Naira notes, which are in three separate batches, bear the same serial numbers of A/34:282656, A/46:578759 and 8/93:852942.

“The suspects claimed to have secured the counterfeited Naira notes from an unidentified woman in Benin, Edo State.

“In addition, they confessed to attempting to sell the Naira notes to a POS operator, who rejected them.

“They were, however, arrested by police operatives at a Filling Station in Ibagwa-Aka community of Igbo-Eze South LGA, where they used the Naira notes to purchase petrol.”

Ndukwe said that the duo would be arraigned in court upon consolidation and conclusion of investigation into the case by the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, had reassured the commitment of the police to fish out and bring to book, criminal elements hell-bent on perpetrating such acts of economic sabotage.

The police spokesman said that the Commissioner also urged all and sundry to support the police in its quest to deal with criminality and criminal elements.

“I want the good people of Enugu State to be vigilant and wary of who or how they obtain and carry out transactions with Naira notes, especially the new Naira notes,” Ammani added.