Police nab two suspected vandals in Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway 

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected vandals who were caught dismantling concrete barriers at Ile-Zik along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

According to available information, the arrest was carried out by men from the Isokoko Police Division following a swift response to credible intelligence.

The suspects, identified as Peter James, 26, and Lesipi Adamu, 24, both of no fixed address, were apprehended at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, while allegedly removing iron rods embedded in government-installed barriers.

Police reports indicated that the suspects were caught red-handed, while several accomplices reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

It further disclosed that tools believed to have been used in the illegal operation, including two sledgehammers, two cutting saws, and a pair of scissors, were recovered from the suspects.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “The arrest was made possible through timely intelligence provided by community members.

“Our officers acted swiftly and effectively based on the report we received, and we are currently intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

Hundeyin added, “The suspects are currently being detained as investigations continue. The tools believed to have been used in the illegal operation, including two sledgehammers, two cutting saws, and a pair of scissors , have been taken into police custody as exhibits.”

Urging the public to remain vigilant, CSP Hundeyin encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity to help curb infrastructure vandalism across the state.

