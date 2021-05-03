Two armed robbery suspects were on Sunday 2nd of May 2021 arrested by men of the Ogun State police command at Olambe area of Akute, in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, Lukman Olanrewaju, 27, and Shola Alabi, 28, were arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Ajuwon divisional headquarters, SP Andrew Akinseye, at about 5pm on Sunday that a three-man armed robbery gang were operating at Olambe area.

They had shot one commercial motorcyclist, later identified as Anas Usman, and snatched his motorcycle.

The DPO promptly led his men to the scene, and with collaboration of the So Safe Corps, two of the robbers were arrested.

According to a statement by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, one cut-to-size locally made gun, two live cartridges and the snatched motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

He said the victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment while effort was on to apprehend the remaining member of the gang.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution,” Oyeyemi said.