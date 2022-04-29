Police nab two robbery suspects, recover weapons in Delta

The Delta State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested two armed robbery suspects and recovered assorted weapons from them.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday by the Safer Highways Patrol team of the command on the Sapele axis of the Benin-Sapele Expressway.

He named the suspects as Osasere Megegbe and Edosa Monday, adding that the duo concealed the weapons inside the engine compartment and the back seat of the car they were traveling in.

He said: “On April 26, 2022, at about 1800hrs, operatives attached to Safer Highway patrol, deployed on the Benin-Sapele road in Sapele, while conducting stop and search intercepted a Toyota Camry car with Registration Number: APP 134 UP.

“(The car was) driven by Megegbe aged 45 in company of Monday aged 35.

“During the search, one cut-to-size double barrel gun was found concealed inside the engine compartment and the suspects were promptly arrested.

“Upon further investigation and interrogation, two additional long single barrel guns shrouded under the back sit of the vehicle were also recovered.”

Edafe said that the suspects were in police custody adding that they would be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed.

In another development, Edafe said that the Command’s crack squad had arrested three suspects and recovered assorted substances suspected to be hard drugs from them.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspects, two male and a female, were arrested on Tuesday at their hideout in Ogwashi-Uku.

He said: “The Command’s crack squad while acting on information, raided a suspected criminal hideout at Azugwu street, Umuonicha quarters in Ogwashi-Uku.

“Three suspects namely: Izuagbe Theophilus aged 20, Okofu Henry aged 22 and Confidence Ugochukwu ‘F’, aged 19, were arrested.”

Edafe said that exhibits recovered from them included several wraps of substances suspected to hard drugs including cocaine, Colorado and cannabis sativa.

He said that the suspects were in police custody adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.