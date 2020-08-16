Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have announced that they are in pursuit of a yet-to-be-identified land grabber who contracted two arrested members of Eiye Confraternity to disturb some communities in the Ogijo part of the state.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this on Sunday in a statement.

Oyeyemi said following a piece of information received by the Divisional Police Officer, Ogijo Division, CSP Muhammed Baba, that some members of the deadly group were ordered by the land grabber to cause mayhem in some communities, the suspects, Oladayo Bello, 34, and Awobajo Muritala, 40, were apprehended on August 11.

The DPO, on reaching the identified hideout with his operatives, met not less than 20 members of the cult group, who immediately opened fire on the officers and fled in different paths to escape arrest.

The team, which restrained from firing back for fear of harming law-abiding citizens, recovered several dangerous weapons from the arrested members of the cult group, including two cut to size guns; five live cartridges; two expended cartridges; one battle-axe; assorted criminal charms; and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Commissioner of the Command, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had since ordered the instant transfer of the arrested suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Ajogun further mandated that the members of the group who absconded must be tracked down and brought to book.

The CP, hence, gave a note of warning to land grabbers to stay away from the state as there is no room for anyone to disturb the peace of the state under any guise.