Two ex-convicts, released only two months ago from a correctional centre, have been arrested by police in Anambra for yet another robbery case.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Mohammed said the police, in collaboration with a community vigilance group, arrested the suspects on Jan. 22 at about 9:10p.m. at Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

The police spokesman identified the suspects as Anthony Okeke, 29, and Chijioke Eljiaja, 23, noting that the suspects were equally from the same community they were terrorizing.

“Exhibits recovered in their possessions include one locally-made revolver pistol and six cartridges.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” Mohammed said.