Police nab two brothers over death of paint dealer in Niger

The Police in Niger State have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a paint dealer in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Austine Agbonlahor, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Tuesday that the suspects, who are brothers, were arrested on Monday evening.

Agbonlahor said the suspects had attacked the paint dealer and beaten him to death in his shop located beside the Living Faith Church in Bosso local government area on Monday morning.

He said that investigation into the matter had begun, and that the suspects would be charged to court afterward.

He said the command was taking proactive security measures to deal with any form of security threat in the state.

Agbonlahor said: “We have already deployed plain cloth security personnel to identified crime prone areas to carry out surveillance and arrest hoodlums.”

He appealed to residents of the state to assist the command with useful information that would help in apprehending bad elements in the society.