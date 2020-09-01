The Police in Niger State have arrested two brothers in connection with alleged employment scam in the state Ministry of Health.

Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Tuesday that the scam was uncovered during the ongoing verification exercise in the state.

Usman said the committee discovered that a staff of the ministry allegedly surreptitiously added his brother’s name to the list of people shortlisted for employment into the state civil service in 2009.

According to the CP, the committee discovered that one of the brothers had been employed into the civil service without any valid qualifications on Grade level 11.

Usman said the committee discovered that the employee of the state Ministry of Health facilitated the employment of his brother, a commercial motorcycle rider, without any valid credentials into the service in 2009.

“Mohammed Ndanusa confessed to the crime saying that he fraudulently employed his brother on Grade level 11 in 2009 and had subsequently facilitated his promotions to his current position of Grade level 14,” Usman said.

The CP said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.